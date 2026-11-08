Canon Middle East Showcases Intelligent Print And Connected Workflows At Cairo ICT 2026



Participation at Cairo ICT brings intelligent document management, digital transformation and professional print together under“Powering the Future of Print with AI” Live demonstrations highlight practical approaches to productivity, information security, in-house production and responsible resource use

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Canon Middle East ( ) is marking its first participation at Cairo ICT, taking place from 7 to 10 November at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC), New Cairo. Under the theme“Powering the Future of Print with AI,” Canon is demonstrating how intelligent print management, connected document workflows and professional printing technologies can help businesses and government organisations address everyday operational challenges. The focus is on practical applications of technology, including AI and automation where they can add value to business processes.

Building on its longstanding relationships with customers and partners in Egypt, Canon's participation brings together technologies and expertise spanning the full information and print lifecycle. The exhibition experience focuses on practical business needs from managing documents securely and reducing manual processes to improving production flexibility, print quality and resource efficiency.

“Egypt is an important market for Canon, with businesses and institutions increasingly looking for technology that delivers clear operational value,” said Shadi Bakhour, B2B Business Unit Director, Canon Middle East.“Our participation at Cairo ICT is an opportunity to listen to customers, work closely with our partners and demonstrate how print, information management and automation can come together to address real challenges. The conversation is no longer just about devices; it is about helping organisations work more efficiently, protect information and prepare for changing business needs.”

At the Canon stand, visitors can explore managed print and document services designed to provide greater visibility over print activity, support secure access and help organisations manage their environments more effectively. Digital transformation demonstrations show how information held in paper documents, PDFs and disconnected systems can be captured and connected to business workflows, while professional print applications illustrate opportunities for more flexible, high-quality output.

The experience also includes an in-house print room featuring monochrome, colour and wide-format applications; production and industrial print samples; and a dedicated area highlighting genuine Canon consumables and media. Sustainability is woven through the showcase, with a focus on responsible print policies, efficient resource use and Canon's wider approach to product lifecycle management. Visitors can also experience World Unseen, an initiative exploring how imaging and print technology can make visual content more accessible.

Through live demonstrations, specialist consultations and conversations at the Canon Studio Lounge, Canon aims to engage Egyptian enterprises, government organisations, professional print businesses and partners on how technology can support productivity, innovation and more sustainable ways of working. These themes are relevant to Egypt's wider ambitions for digital transformation and sustainable development under Egypt Vision 2030.

Canon Middle East welcomes visitors to Cairo ICT 2026 from 7–10 November at EIEC, New Cairo, to explore the technologies and meet its experts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Middle East.

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About Canon Middle East:

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at

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