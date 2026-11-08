Qatar Recalls All Shipments Of Iron Deficiency Medicine Ferinject

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Qatar's health ministry has recalled all batches of an iron medication due to chemical specifications.

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Health announced the recall of all shipments of Ferinject 50 mg/mL after tests conducted by its laboratories found it non-compliant with the company's stated chemical specifications.

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Ferinject (ferric carboxymaltose) is an intravenous iron replacement medication used to treat iron-deficiency anemia when oral iron supplements are ineffective, not tolerated, or clinically inappropriate.

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Just yesterday, authorities in the country recalled all batches of Isotears-Plus eye drops in the market over manufacturing defects. Isotears-Plus is a lubricating eye drop solution used for the temporary relief of burning, irritation, and discomfort caused by dry eyes or environmental exposure.

The Qatari Ministry of Health called on the members of the public who purchased the product to immediately stop using it, while stressing the commitment to patient safety and the quality of pharmaceutical products in the market.

Few days prior to that, another set of eye drops were recalled. The Clasgen 0.05% eye drops were found to have issues related to data integrity and sterile manufacturing processes.

Such recalls are not just restricted to the Gulf nation. The UAE last month ordered the precautionary recall of Batch No. 20251015 of Nin 160 FMB-NML blue three-ply face masks over quality concerns.

The recall followed a quality complaint and subsequent inspection findings that identified foreign material or contamination in units from the affected batch.

Dubai recently recalled some batches of Babies' Magic Tea – Baby Sleep Gripe Water for undeclared alcohol content and a lack of valid marketing authorisation.

The recall followed a circular issued by the Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) informing clinics and health practitioners that it is recalling batch number 25122bw of the product, "to protect the health and safety of infants". The Dubai Health Authority also disseminated the notice.

UAE residents have also been urged to report any side effects they may be experiencing after taking medicines, as part of a nationwide campaign aimed at improving medicine safety.

Qatar recalls all batches of Clasgen eye drops over sterile manufacturing issues Qatar recalls all batches of another eye drops product over safety concerns UAE issues recall of affected batch of face masks due to quality concerns

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