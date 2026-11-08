Shedding Crocodile Tears: Muslim Cleric On Sonia Gandhi's Babri Demolition Remark

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi's remark over demolition of Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in 1992, seems to have not gone down well with some of Muslim clerics as well as 'karsevaks'.

All India Imam Association President Maulana Sajid Rashidi, reacting to Sonia Gandhi's statement, said, "Sonia Gandhi's tears are crocodile tears and merely for show. The Congress was in power from 1992 to 1996 and again from 2004 to 2014. Action could also have been taken against those involved in the conspiracy behind the Babri demolition but it never took any step."

Posing a direct question at the former Congress President, the Muslim cleric asked, "If she was genuinely saddened by the demolition of the Babri Masjid, her government could have had it rebuilt during Congress' decades in power."

The controversy erupted over Sonia Gandhi's claim, in an interview with The Guardian, ahead of the launch of her memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', where she allegedly recalled 'crying' after witnessing Babri episode 'on television'. Her 'candid admission' has already received scathing criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Maulana Sajid Rashidi, unsparing in his criticism, called out Congress government's inaction over rogue elements and not incarcerating those behind the Babri Masjid demolition.

"The court had also remarked on the need to take action against those involved in the conspiracy. Had the Congress government wanted to act, it could have banned the RSS and VHP and jailed their activists for demolishing the mosque," he said.

He also added that not one but hundreds of riots have taken place in the country under Congress governments and in all incidents, it was the Muslim community which paid the price.

Escalating his attack, Maulana Sajid Rashidi said that there was still time for the Congress to correct its wrongs, provided it is willing to do so.

"These are artificial tears of 2027, however, there is still some time. If it seriously wants to atone for its wrongdoings, it must promise to raise the Babri mosque again, vow to jail and punish those brought down the mosque," he suggested.

Besides political storm, Sonia Gandhi's remark is also eliciting strong comments from other quarters, including 'karsevaks'.

Santosh Dubey, a former karsevak, said that the blame for Babri demolition rests on the Congress' shoulders.

"It was her (Sonia Gandhi's) own family that was responsible for the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Rajiv Gandhi, her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi, the Congress party and the then Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao also had a role in it. Both Hindus and Muslims were offered all kinds of inducements. The Ram Janmabhoomi belonged to the Hindus, but it was demolished to build a mosque," he said, while questioning Congress' duplicity on Hindu exodus in Jammu and Kashmir.