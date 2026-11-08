Meet China's Hualai River, So Small You Can Cross It In Single Jump

Narrowest River: Usually, rivers remind us of wide streams of water. But one river in the world is completely different. Its width is just a few centimeters. A person can cross this river with a small jump. Where is this river?

The Hualai River is recognized as the narrowest river in the world. This river flows in northern China. Several reports state that this river, which is about 17 kilometers long, has a history of nearly 10,000 years. Another special feature is that it has continued its natural flow for such a long time. Its appearance is very different compared to normal rivers.

The specialty of the Hualai River lies in its width. The average width of this river is only 15 centimeters. In some areas, it decreases further and is limited to just 4 centimeters. This means a person can easily jump from one bank to the other. That is why this river is called the narrowest river in the world. It is truly surprising that a river flows continuously with such a small width.

Along with the width, the depth of this river is also very low. According to an Oddity Central report, its maximum depth is only about 50 centimeters. This means it doesn't have the depth seen in normal rivers. The water in this river comes from underground water springs. Water slowly reaches up from the surrounding rocks and soil layers and turns into a small stream. The water flow formed in this way continues as the Hualai River.

The Hualai River starts its journey as a small stream and slowly moves forward. Finally, it joins the Dalai Nur Lake. Experts believe that the geographical conditions and groundwater movements that caused the formation of this river reveal many unique features in nature. This natural water flow, which has been continuing for thousands of years, stands as an example of geographical changes occurring on Earth.

Despite being very small in size, the Hualai River has earned a special identity for itself. It is described as a natural geographical wonder. Although the river is small, a unique ecosystem continues around it. Tourists from different parts of China come to see this strange river. Especially, they are surprised to see its width directly. For those who doubt whether there is a river that can be crossed with a single jump, the Hualai River stands as a wonderful answer created by nature.