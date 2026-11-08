Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Visits Baba Harbhajan Temple On Diwali

Rajnath Singh Visits Memorial Temple in Sikkim

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple on the occasion of Diwali on Sunday. The visit took place as the country celebrated the festival of lights, which is also observed by security personnel deployed along the country's borders. The Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple, located in eastern Sikkim, is dedicated to Indian Army soldier Harbhajan Singh and is associated with the traditions and beliefs of soldiers serving in the region.

Paying Tribute to Fallen Heroes

Singh paid homage to fallen soldiers at the Sherathang War Memorial. He emphasised that monuments dedicated to fallen heroes serve as a constant reminder of national duty and sacrifice. In a post on X, Singh highlighted the enduring legacy of the nation's security forces, saying that the nation will forever remain indebted and grateful to the courage of those who spend their life protecting the country. "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali today, I paid homage to our immortal bravehearts at the Sherathang War Memorial in Sikkim. As the saying goes, 'Monuments are for the living, not the dead'; they stand to continuously inspire us and awaken our national pride. Their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty will forever remain etched in the memory of a grateful nation, and we will always remain indebted to their valour," he said.

Interacting with Troops at the Border

Defence Minister spent time interacting directly with the jawans stationed along the challenging border terrain during the visit. Comparing their vigilance to the festival's traditional lamps, he lauded their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the country under extreme weather conditions. "Also had the honour of meeting and interacting with our courageous troops deployed in this forward and challenging sector. Our jawans are like 'diyas' themselves, silently fighting the darkness and spreading the light of security to every home in the country. Even in extreme weather and difficult terrain, their unflinching vigil, boundless patriotism, and high morale burn brighter than a thousand lamps," he said.

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