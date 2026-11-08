KC Venugopal Addresses Corruption Allegations Against Minister Liju

KC Venugopal Addresses Allegations

AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal on Sunday responded to allegations of corruption and the alleged involvement of Minister M Liju flagged by former Excise Commissioner Sambasiva Rao, stating that nothing happens without the knowledge of ministers, while maintaining that controversies surrounding the matter had no relevance.

Speaking in Kochi, Venugopal said any irregularities, if found, should be treated as isolated incidents and that an acquaintance between the minister and a bar owner did not necessarily establish wrongdoing. "Nothing happens without the minister's knowledge. If there is anything, those are isolated incidents. Controversies have no relevance. Can't M Liju have an acquaintance with a bar owner?" Venugopal questioned.

Investigation into Claims

Questioning the timing of Sambasiva Rao's allegations, the Congress leader said the former Excise Commissioner should have raised the issues when he was holding the position. Venugopal also referred to the minister's response to the allegations, stating that M Liju had said the report submitted by Sambasiva Rao would be investigated. He further indicated that the matter would also be examined if considered a complaint.

“Sambasiva Rao should have raised all this while holding the position. He did not raise it then. However, the minister has said that Sambasiva Rao's report will be investigated. Considering it as a complaint, that too will be investigated,” he said.

Minister Liju's Stance

Earlier, Keralam Excise Minister M Liju on Saturday said corruption allegations against excise department officials would be investigated, including those against officials who have retired, adding that the government was examining several matters related to alleged irregularities in the grant of liquor licences.

Responding to questions about a report containing corruption allegations against certain officials, Liju said all the allegations warranted investigation and that appropriate action would follow. "I understand that the report contains corruption allegations against certain officials. In my view, all these allegations must be investigated. If the Excise Commissioner had submitted the report earlier, an inquiry could have been initiated much sooner," the minister said.

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