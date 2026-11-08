Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Credits Security Forces For Ending Naxalism

Bastar Declared Free From Naxalism

Chhattisgarh Deputy Minister Vijay Sharma on Sunday credited security personnel for eliminating Maoist organisations from Bastar and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the region has sent a significant message to the country and the world that Bastar is now free from terror. Speaking after Prime Minister's visit to Bastar, Sharma congratulated the people of the region and security personnel for their contribution to the anti-Naxal campaign.

"Naxalism has been eliminated through the strength and valour of our brave security personnel. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the people of Bastar and our brave jawans," he said. "Not a single jawan has been martyred in the past year. This is a major achievement, and the entire force deserves congratulations for it. The entire operation undertaken by the CRPF is commendable. The force has made a significant contribution to the anti-Naxal campaign in Chhattisgarh and has been doing tremendous work across the country," he said.

Constitutional Implementation and Development

The Deputy Chief Minister said the Prime Minister's visit during Diwali was a matter of pride for the people of Bastar and security personnel, adding that the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar had now been fully implemented across the region.

"Today, the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar has been fully implemented across Bastar. Maoist organisations have been eliminated from our country, state and Bastar. That is why this Diwali is very significant for the people of Bastar as well as the entire country. Today, when the Prime Minister visits Bastar, it is also a matter of great pride for our security personnel. He chose Bastar for this occasion, and I express my gratitude to him for that," Sharma said.

He said the improved security situation would create opportunities for tourism, environmental conservation and inclusive development in the region. "This message will be significant for the country and the world: Bastar is now completely free from terror. Now, people will be able to visit Bastar, environmental conservation and tourism will receive a boost, and work towards inclusive development will progress. There will also be greater opportunities to strengthen the minor forest produce sector and promote organic agricultural products in the region," he added.

PM Modi Celebrates Diwali with Forces

Earlier today, continuing his tradition of celebrating Diwali alongside the nation's security forces, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in numerous festivities with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Bastar, highlighting the transformation of the region, which was once a Naxal stronghold.

Visiting the CoBRA Operations Base in Karanpur, historically the primary launchpad for operations into Abujhmad and Bastar, PM Modi paid tribute to fallen CRPF heroes at the camp memorial. In high-spirited scenes of celebration, security forces danced to traditional tribal songs around the Prime Minister. The atmosphere resonated with high-energy chants of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as troops celebrated the festival of lights with the Prime Minister in a region once considered a core Naxal stronghold.

Addressing the security personnel earlier at the camp, the Prime Minister said that Diwali 2026 was particularly significant as every district in the country was now free from Naxalism, and crores of citizens had overcome the fear associated with the Maoist insurgency.

"This Diwali in 2026 is truly special! This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism. This is the first Diwali when crores of our citizens have overcome the fear of Naxalism," PM Modi said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)