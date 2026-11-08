'He Made Massive Political Contribution': Ramdev Credits LK Advani For Building BJP's Organisational Base

MENAFN - IANS) Haridwar, Nov 8 (IANS) On the occasion of veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani's 100th birthday on Sunday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev hailed the former Deputy Prime Minister's political contribution, crediting him for building the party's organisational structure from the ground level which, according to Ramdev, ultimately led to the BJP coming to power.

Speaking to reporters here, Baba Ramdev said that there are two major inspirations from Advani's life.

"He (L.K. Advani) maintained great restraint over his diet, and also worked hard throughout his life," he added, while noting that an individual's ultimate goal is not merely ascending the throne, but taking the entire society forward together.

Baba Ramdev said that the former Deputy Prime Minister lived his life with the resolution, "Whether one remains or not, may his glory remain immortal."

The Yoga guru also asserted that if the BJP is in power today, there is a massive amount of hard work behind it.

"Advani Ji put in immense effort to build the BJP organisation in every province, every district, every tehsil, and even down to the block level. His political contribution was of a monumental scale. He has also set an ideal example of health by leading life without being affected by any major disease," he said.

Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "elevating the pride" of our national festivals.

The Yoga guru said: "Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) of our country lives by Sanatan. From Holi, Diwali, Janmashtami, and Ram Navami to Republic Day or Independence Day, he has elevated the pride of our national festivals. He has raised the honour of Sanatan."

"He (PM Modi) lives by the values of Sanatan Dharma, the spirit of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, and Lord Shiva, as well as swears by the nation's democracy and Constitution," he added while appreciating PM Modi for celebrating Diwali festival with soldiers who stay far away from their families to protect the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

The Yoga guru also spoke about the 10th 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, calling it a "symbol of Sanatan pride".

"The way Uttar Pradesh lit up for Diwali-with more than 30 lakh 'diyas' illuminated across 56 ghats in state-it is in itself a massive inspiration for everyone and a grand symbol of the pride of Sanatan," he said.

Crediting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the success of the event, Baba Ramdev added: "Erasing all marks of slavery, Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj is crafting new standards of development, fearlessness, and social harmony."