Kanpur: Speeding Car Rams Into Scooter, One Person Dies On The Spot

Kanpur Road Accident Claims Life on Diwali Eve

A speeding car rammed into a scooter in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, resulting in the death of a man, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the accident happened in the evening of Sunday, on the eve of Diwali.

Police Investigation and Response

Official Statements on the Incident

Speaking to reporters, Kanpur West Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Qasim Abidi said the police took the vehicle into custody after reaching the scene. The police has registered a case and the investigation is underway in the case.

"A young man was struck by a vehicle, resulting in his death on the spot. Upon reaching the scene, the police took the vehicle into custody, conducted an inquest into the deceased's body, and arranged for a post-mortem examination. A formal complaint has been received from the family, and a case has been registered under the relevant legal provisions. Further legal action will follow. The vehicle is currently in our possession, and a search for the accused is underway; he will be arrested soon," DCP Abidi said.

Assistant Commissioner of police, Kalyanpur, Dileep Kumar Singh said that the deceased, identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan, died on the spot. "This evening at 7:30 PM, information was received that an accident had occurred. Upon the police's arrival at the scene, it was found that a car had struck a person riding a scooter; the scooter rider died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Singh Chauhan. Contact has been established with the family of the deceased. A case is being registered, and further legal action is being taken in this regard," ACP Singh said.

Further details are awaited.

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