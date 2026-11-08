Malaysian Man Stole Rolexes, Jewellery From Drunk Men In Singapore, Continued Crime Spree While On Bail

45-year-old Malaysian national Chen Baosheng (transliteration) is heading to prison for a year after a Singapore court sentenced him for stealing Rolex watches, gold jewellery, and luxury phones. The serial thief even kept stealing while out on police bail.

Court records detail how Chen systematically stalked men sleeping in public locations across Singapore. He hunted for heavily intoxicated targets resting at bus stops, on park benches, and outside noisy entertainment venues late at night.

Targeting Intoxicated Victims in Public Spaces

Alcohol made his work easy. Chen moved through public spaces late at night, searching for lone sleepers too drunk to notice someone slipping off their valuables.

S$11,000-that was the value of the Rolex watch Chen unclasped from a sleeping 44-year-old man's wrist near Foch Road on June 6. He fled back to Malaysia immediately and pawned the luxury watch for fast cash.

High-Value Stolen Property and Failed Attempts

Seven victims in total suffered from Chen's stealing spree. Court documents detail seven theft incidents between June 21 and August 15, involving expensive items, personal electronics, and cash.

His loot included gold jewellery, expensive smartphones, cash, and a Hermes bracelet. He even tried grabbing a second Rolex worth S$19,000-though that attempt failed when he could not slip it off the sleeping owner.

Offences Continued While Out on Police Bail

CCTV footage quickly blew his cover. Investigators tracked Chen down using local surveillance clips, arresting him on June 27-only to release him on police bail shortly after.

Bail barely slowed him down.

On July 12, while under active investigation, Chen struck again. He targeted a 32-year-old man sleeping on a public bench and stole a gold necklace and pendant worth S$6,230.

July 29 brought another strike outside a Serangoon Road bar, where he swiped a S$1,500 iPhone 16 Pro Max from an intoxicated patron. After the victim watched the bar's security footage and alerted law enforcement, officers re-arrested Chen on August 28.

Court Judgment and Final Sentence

Chen soon faced a Singapore judge on multiple counts of theft. The court considered four additional charges alongside the three counts to which he pleaded guilty.

Early cooperation and a prompt guilty plea worked in his favour during defense arguments. Balancing these factors, the judge ordered the 45-year-old to serve one year behind bars for serial theft.