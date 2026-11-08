J&K Police Puts Out Posters Of Four Wanted Terrorists In Srinagar City

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) Police in J&K's Srinagar city have put out posters of four wanted terrorists, announcing a "handsome" reward for those giving credible information about the quartet.

The four wanted terrorists are Bilal Ahmad Mir of Sopore, Abid Qayoom Lone of Baramulla, Mohammad Lateef Bhat of Kulgam, and Mohammad Umar Mir of Sopore.

The posters carry photographs of these wanted terrorists, with the caption: "Anyone who can provide credible information regarding the movement/presence of these terrorists, the identity of the informant will be kept strictly confidential and a handsome reward will be given for reliable information".

The Jammu and Kashmir Police use wanted posters, lookout notices, and public reward announcements as a core counter-terrorism strategy to track active terrorists, gather confidential intelligence and dismantle networks across the Valley.

J&K Police frequently issue Urdu and English posters featuring photographs, names, and native villages of active or recycled terrorists from groups like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Cash rewards ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh are routinely announced for actionable, confidential information.

Posters are systematically pasted across high-visibility public spaces and transit routes such as Srinagar's M.A. Road, Nowgam, and various locations across South Kashmir (Pulwama, Kulgam, and Anantnag) to pressure local networks and prompt public tips.

Following major security incidents like the Pahalgam attack, security agencies pasted posters of key suspects across South Kashmir with high-value rewards such as Rs 20 lakh.

In October 2025, JeM posters appearing in Nowgam, Srinagar, signed by figures like Commander Hanzala Bhai served as a critical early red flag for police. CCTV footage tracking who pasted the posters led J&K Police to bust a multi-state terror network and a drone module linked to planned explosives caches.

Police notices consistently emphasise that informers' identities are kept strictly confidential, backed by designated helpline numbers and anonymous tip-off channels.

Wanted and lookout posters issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Police serve as a critical operational bridge between hard tactical intelligence and community-assisted counter-terrorism. Historically, these posters have been utilised not only to locate top-tier commanders but also to expose highly secretive, underground logistical networks.