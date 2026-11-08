L.K. Advani's Son Jayant Advani Recalls BJP's Rise After Ram Janmabhoomi Movement, Prays For His Good Health

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) Jayant Advani, son of BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, on Sunday expressed gratitude to senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and party workers for coming together to pray for his father's good health as he entered his 100th year.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, along with several other senior party leaders, on Sunday performed a special 'puja' and 'havan' to mark the 100th birthday celebrations of Advani.

The special religious ceremony was organised at the BJP Central Office, where party leaders offered prayers for Advani's good health, longevity and well-being as he entered his 100th year.

The veteran leader's children, Pratibha Advani and Jayant Advani, also attended the event.

Speaking to IANS, Jayant Advani thanked the party leadership and workers for organising prayers on the occasion and said that his only wish was for his father to remain healthy and continue to receive God's blessings for the rest of his life.

"I would first like to thank the senior leaders of the party and all the party workers. We have all gathered here today to pray for Advani's good health. May God keep him healthy and bless him with good health for the rest of his life, however long it may be. This is my only prayer to God," he told IANS.

Recalling the significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Jayant Advani said that the period remained an unforgettable chapter in the country's political history and played a crucial role in strengthening the BJP's presence across India.

"That period is always remembered, and it is a time we can never forget. The Ram Janmabhoomi movement, which began in 1990, provided a surge of strength to the party; the wave of support for the BJP that swept across the country emerged precisely following this Ram Mandir movement. Since 1990, we have witnessed the BJP's consistent improvement in performance," he said.

He further highlighted the BJP's growth over the years, pointing out that the party had evolved into the country's largest political organisation, with crores of members, a government at the Centre and in several states.

"I believe that it is thanks to the contributions made by our veteran leaders that we are able to witness the present day -- the day we see now," he added.

The occasion was marked by tributes to the veteran leader's long political career and his significant contribution to the growth and development of the BJP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also penned a detailed article on the occasion, reflecting on Advani's life, political journey and lasting contribution to the country as the senior BJP leader entered his 100th year on November 8.

In his article, the Prime Minister highlighted several defining moments of Advani's life and political career, describing his journey as closely connected with some of the most significant chapters in modern India's history.