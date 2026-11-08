Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Share First Glimpse Of Son Vihaan On Diwali, Fans Shower Love! (PHOTOS INSIDE)

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal gave their fans a special Diwali surprise by sharing the first public glimpse of their son, Vihaan Kaushal. The couple posted a family photograph on Instagram on November 8, offering a rare look at their little one. The reveal came just a day after Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7. Sharing the picture, the actors described this year's festival as their brightest Diwali yet and wished everyone happiness, love and light. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who were delighted to finally see the couple's son.

Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Celebration In LA With Nick Jonas And Malti Wins Hearts! PHOTOS INSIDE

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Roshna Ann Roy Introduces Paid Instagram Subscription; Check Monthly Fee And Benefits

Katrina, Vicky And Vihaan Twin In Festive Outfits

The family made their Diwali appearance even more special with colour-coordinated traditional outfits. Katrina looked elegant in a bright yellow salwar suit, while Vicky opted for a beige kurta. Their son Vihaan complemented both his parents in a beige kurta paired with a yellow waistcoat. The adorable family picture soon received plenty of attention on social media. Among those reacting to the post was actress Ananya Panday, who expressed her excitement in the comments with an enthusiastic 'Oh My God' followed by heart emojis.

Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About Fatherhood

Vicky has previously spoken about how becoming a father has changed his outlook on life. In a conversation featured on Harit Zaveri Jewellers' YouTube channel, the actor described parenthood as a deeply moving experience. Recalling moments spent watching Katrina interact with their son, he said seeing his wife happy while their child giggled made him wish he could pause time and hold on to those moments longer. He also spoke about the sense of responsibility that comes with raising a child, adding that fatherhood has made him more sensitive as a person.

Katrina and Vicky announced the birth of their baby boy on November 7, 2025, through a joint social media post. The couple later revealed his name, Vihaan Kaushal, in January 2026. Since then, they have largely kept their son's life away from the public eye, making the Diwali photograph a particularly special moment for their followers.