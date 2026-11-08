'Jordan Create' Draws 2,000 Participants, 80 Speakers To Third Edition

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The third edition of "Jordan Create" concluded at the Dead Sea, drawing approximately 2,000 participants and 80 speakers from Jordan and across the Arab region for discussions on creativity, marketing, artificial intelligence (AI) and technology.

Held under the theme "Creativity, Marketing, Artificial Intelligence and Technology," the event was supported through strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, and the Jordan Tourism Board, alongside several partners and sponsors.

In a statement Sunday, organizers said the event brought together content creators, marketing professionals, entrepreneurs and technology specialists to exchange expertise, build professional networks and explore opportunities in the rapidly evolving creative industries.

The program featured sessions on content development, brand building, digital transformation and emerging business models, with speakers sharing practical experiences and insights into the opportunities and challenges facing creative professionals.

Discussions also examined the growing role of AI in content creation and business operations, highlighting its potential to improve productivity, accelerate workflows and open new opportunities for innovation.

Speakers emphasized that technological advances must be complemented by critical thinking, cultural awareness, creativity and a clear understanding of audience needs to deliver meaningful results.

Organizers said the event demonstrated the importance of collaboration between public institutions and the private sector in supporting the creative economy, developing Jordanian talent and strengthening the Kingdom's position as a regional destination for professional networking and knowledge exchange.

They added that the diversity of participants reflected the increasing convergence of creativity, marketing and technology, as professionals adapt their skills and business practices to changing market demands.

"Jordan Create" serves as a platform connecting creative professionals across Jordan and the Arab region, offering opportunities for knowledge sharing, professional development and collaboration.

//Petra// RZ