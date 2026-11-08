Labour Ministry Intensifies Inspection Campaign, Warns Unregistered Foreign Workers Face Deportation By Year-End

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 8 (Petra) – The Ministry of Labor is conducting intensive, round-the-clock inspection sweeps across all economic sectors in Amman and the governorates to clamp down on illegal foreign labor, Secretary-General Abdel Haleem Dojan confirmed Sunday.

In a press statement, Dojan noted that inspection teams equipped with audio-visual recording devices are carrying out daily morning and evening patrols, including during weekends, to apprehend non-Jordanian workers operating in violation of the Labor Law.

Dojan urged employers across all commercial sectors to capitalize on the ongoing grace period approved by the Cabinet, which grants foreign workers–including domestic helpers–a 50 percent waiver on past permit renewal fees per year, alongside a total exemption from accrued fines levied by the Ministries of Labour and Interior.

He added that under the Cabinet decision, non-Jordanian nationals who entered the Kingdom for non-employment purposes (such as tourism, medical treatment, or education) and never held a work permit can rectify their status by paying a flat fee of JD 500 covering all prior years to obtain a valid permit.

Dojan warned that the legalization deadline expires on December 1, after which any non-compliant foreign worker will be flagged in the ministry's electronic databases for immediate deportation starting January 1, 2027.

//Petra// AA