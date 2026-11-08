Five Jordanian Companies Showcase Products At China Import Expo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Five Jordanian companies from the food and chemical industries are participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, seeking to expand their presence in the Chinese market and explore new export opportunities.

The exhibition, which runs through Tuesday, November 10, provides a platform for Jordanian manufacturers to promote their products, establish business contacts and strengthen trade relations with China, the Amman Chamber of Industry said Sunday.

In a statement, the chamber said participation in the expo supports efforts to diversify Jordan's export markets and increase the visibility of Jordanian industrial products among Chinese importers and distributors.

It noted that this marks the third Jordanian participation in the exhibition since its launch, reflecting continued efforts to capitalize on China's expanding import market and openness to foreign products.

The chamber identified food products, chemicals and detergents as promising sectors for Jordanian exports to China, citing their quality and established reputation in international markets.

It also commended the Chinese Embassy and its economic section in Jordan for facilitating arrangements and assisting with preparations for the participating companies.

The chamber said the exhibition offers an opportunity to identify potential commercial partnerships and strengthen economic cooperation between Jordan and China.

//Petra// RZ