Police Arrest 28 In Nationwide Drug Crackdown, Foil Smuggling Attempts

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- Anti-narcotics officers arrested 28 suspected drug dealers and distributors in 15 cases across Jordan, seizing thousands of narcotic pills, large quantities of hashish, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, and 18 liters of liquid amphetamine concealed inside a vehicle, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Sunday.

A PSD spokesperson said the operations, conducted over recent days, targeted drug trafficking, distribution and smuggling activities, with eight cases reported in Amman and seven others across several governorates.

Among the largest seizures in the capital, police confiscated 6,000 narcotic pills and a quantity of hashish from an apartment allegedly used by three suspects to store drugs for distribution.

In Jabal Al Taj, officers arrested a suspected dealer carrying 56 slabs of hashish and 4,000 narcotic pills, while a raid on a farm south of Amman led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of 200 grams each of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine, along with a firearm.

Another operation targeted a tent south of the capital allegedly used for drug trafficking and storage. Three suspects were arrested, and officers seized two kilograms of marijuana, 1,500 narcotic pills, 85 grams of cocaine and 150 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

Other raids in Amman resulted in the seizure of an additional 25 slabs of hashish, 4,500 narcotic pills, half a kilogram of crystal methamphetamine and 2.6 kilograms of marijuana.

Outside the capital, officers arrested four suspects in two operations in the Central Badia, confiscating 35 slabs of hashish.

In Irbid, two suspects were arrested in separate cases involving six slabs of hashish and 200 grams of crystal methamphetamine, while another suspect was detained in Maan with seven slabs of hashish.

In Zarqa, investigators arrested a suspected trafficker who was allegedly preparing to smuggle 4,000 narcotic pills into a neighboring country.

In a separate operation, officers intercepted an attempted smuggling of liquid amphetamine after discovering an additional tank installed inside a suspect's vehicle. The tank contained 18 liters of the substance, according to the spokesperson.

//Petra// RZ