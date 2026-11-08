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PSD Issues Safety Warning As Rain, Fog And Dust Affect Visibility


Date: 2026-11-08 05:11:02

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Sunday urged the public to take precautions against potential flash floods, slippery roads and poor visibility as the Kingdom braces for unsettled weather conditions.

A PSD spokesperson warned residents to stay away from valleys, flood channels and low-lying areas, where rainfall could trigger sudden flooding.

Motorists were urged to exercise caution on wet roads, reduce speed and maintain a safe distance between vehicles to avoid skidding and traffic accidents.

The spokesperson also cautioned against reduced visibility due to fog, particularly during the early morning hours in mountainous areas and parts of the Badia and plains.

Drivers traveling through desert areas were advised to remain alert to possible dust-related visibility restrictions.

The directorate also stressed the importance of using heating appliances safely and ensuring adequate ventilation.

The spokesperson said PSD personnel are fully prepared to respond to weather-related incidents and emergencies, urging the public to follow official safety instructions and contact the unified emergency number, 911, whenever assistance is needed.

//Petra// RZ

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Jordan News Agency

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