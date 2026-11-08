War Update: 199 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook in its operational update as of 08:00 on November 8.

Russian forces launched two missile strikes and 74 airstrikes, dropping 235 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders deployed 7,557 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,369 shelling attacks, including 18 using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Russian attacks targeted Rozhkovychi, Chuikivka, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Sukhodil, Kucherivka, Koreniok, Ulanove, Smykalivka, Yastrubshchyna, Vovkivka, Bezsalivka, Otruba, Atynske, Volfyne, Pavlivka, Nova Korchakivka, Korchakivka, Kindrativka, Khotin, Nova Sich, Pysarivka, Oleksiivka, Mohrytsia, Luzhky, Khrapivshchyna, Myropillia and Neskuchne in the Sumy region, as well as Senkivka, Khrinivka, Yanzhulivka and Vyshenky in the Chernihiv region.

Russian airstrikes also targeted Vilna Sloboda, Ivolzhanske, Chernechchyna, Tokari and Sumy.

Rocket and artillery units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck one Russian artillery gun.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks. Russian troops launched nine airstrikes using 20 guided aerial bombs (KABs) and carried out 126 shelling attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled eight Russian attacks towards Kozacha Lopan, Radkivka and Okhrimivka, as well as near Vovchansk, Tsehlynе and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

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In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attempts by Russian troops to break through their defensive lines towards Lyman and near the settlement of Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces launched four attacks towards Pyskunivka and Mykolaivka, as well as near the settlement of Ozerne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian troops carried out one assault, attacking towards Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, 23 Russian attacks were recorded. The invaders conducted offensive operations near Kostiantynivka and Vilne, as well as towards Mykolaipillia, Novopavlivka and Zolotyi Kolodiaz.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces launched nine attacks. They attempted to advance near Novyi Donbas, Novohryshyne and Molodetske, as well as towards Dobropillia, Serhiivka and Novopidhhorodne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions three times, attempting to advance towards Kosivtseve and near Dobropillia and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops launched two attacks towards Novopavlivka and Lukianivske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of Russian forces forming offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total estimated combat losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to November 8, 2026, amount to approximately 1,606,400 personnel, including 2,290 over the past 24 hours.

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine