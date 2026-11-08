Russia Reports Damage To Bridge On Highway Connecting Rostov-On-Don With Temporarily Occupied Ukrainian Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the information was reported by BBC Russian Service, citing a statement by Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar.

According to the governor, the bridge was damaged at the 97th kilometre of the highway in the Neklinovsky District. Construction equipment was also damaged, including two crawler cranes. No casualties were reported.

The governor added that traffic across the bridge had been organised in a reversible, one-way-at-a-time arrangement.

The Novorossiya highway connects Rostov-on-Don with Ukrainian territories temporarily occupied by Russia.

Saratov Oil Refinery on fire after drone attack in Russia – media

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck two Iskander missile system launchers and a Pantsir-S1 air defence missile and gun system in Russia's Bryansk region.

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