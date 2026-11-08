ZNPP Loses External Power Supply, Switches To Diesel Generators

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukraine's National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom on Facebook.

At 02:36 on November 8, the plant lost power from the last remaining operational 330 kV Ferrosplavna-1 power line, which connected it to Ukraine's power grid.

An attempt to automatically reconnect the line was unsuccessful. The plant's own power needs are now being met solely by backup diesel generators.

"This is the 16th instance of the ZNPP completely losing its external power supply since the beginning of 2026. A loss of power at the plant poses a critical threat to nuclear and radiation safety," the energy company emphasized.

Operating in blackout mode creates a direct risk of failure of essential safety systems and nuclear fuel cooling systems if the diesel generators break down or run out of operating capacity, potentially leading to a radiation accident.

The company stressed that "the systematic loss of external power supply is a consequence of the occupation of the ZNPP. Nuclear and radiation safety at the plant can only be restored if it is fully returned to Ukraine's control and to its lawful operator, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company Energoatom."

Ukraine's energy facilities hit 18 times in past 24 hours – energy minister

As Ukrinform reported, on August 20, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, temporarily seized by Russian forces, lost its external power supply.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov