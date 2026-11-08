Russian Drones Attack Volyn Region Overnight, Fire Breaks Out At Agricultural Enterprise

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Roman Romaniuk, Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

"Last night, the enemy directed several Shahed-type (jet-powered) drones at the Volyn region. As a result of air defense operations, debris from downed enemy drones fell on the premises of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. A fire broke out in an office building there. It has now been contained," Romaniuk reported.

According to him, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Tactical aviation forces destroyed a Russian drone over the territory of the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district.

damages residential buildings in Khmelnytskyi, leaving one injure

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Volyn region.