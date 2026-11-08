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Russian Drones Attack Volyn Region Overnight, Fire Breaks Out At Agricultural Enterprise


Date: 2026-11-08 05:10:09

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Roman Romaniuk, Head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration.

"Last night, the enemy directed several Shahed-type (jet-powered) drones at the Volyn region. As a result of air defense operations, debris from downed enemy drones fell on the premises of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. A fire broke out in an office building there. It has now been contained," Romaniuk reported.

According to him, there were no fatalities or injuries.

Tactical aviation forces destroyed a Russian drone over the territory of the Kamin-Kashyrskyi district.

Read also: Drone damages residential buildings in Khmelnytskyi, leaving one injure

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces attacked an energy facility in the Volyn region.

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UkrinForm

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