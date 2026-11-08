Russian Forces Strike Critical Infrastructure Facility In Cherkasy, Power And Heating Disruptions Possible

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegra by Ihor Taburets, Head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.

"As a result of the Russian attack, a critical infrastructure facility in the regional center was hit. This may cause disruptions to electricity and heating supplies in some residential buildings," Taburets wrote.

According to him, the relevant emergency and utility services have been working since overnight.

In addition, a power line was damaged in the Cherkasy district. Repair work is underway.

Air defense forces destroyed three enemy UAVs over the region. No people were injured. The consequences of falling enemy targets have been recorded at several private enterprises, the regional governor added.

Russian drones attackregion overnight, fire breaks out at agricultural enterprise

As Ukrinform reported, in the Cherkasy region, five houses were damaged by falling drone debris, and a woman was injured.