Ukraine's 7Th Air Assault Corps Carries Out 8,000+ Missions Using Ground Robots In 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Denys Poliachenko, Lieutenant Colonel and Head of the Unmanned Systems Directorate of the 7th Air Assault Corps, told an Ukrinform correspondent on the occasion of Air Assault Forces Day.

Asked about the number of combat missions carried out using ground robotic systems over the past year, he said: "In 2026, units of the 7th Air Assault Corps completed more than 8,000 successful missions using ground robotic systems. More than 600 of these were evacuation missions."

Commenting on the capabilities of the Corps' UAV units, Poliachenko said that they had grown by more than 50% over the past year.

"The number of personnel in the unmanned systems battalions, in accordance with their authorized strength, has increased, as has the number of personnel in repair workshops," he said.

systems complete record 31,398 logistics and evacuation missions in Octobe

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine is marking Air Assault Forces Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine today, November 8.

Photo provided by the 199th Training Center of the AFU Air Assault Forces