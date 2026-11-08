President: During The Patriotic War, The Azerbaijani People Demonstrated Their Moral Qualities To The Entire World

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“During the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani people demonstrated their moral qualities to the entire world,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory address to the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Victory Day.

“Armenia had constructed several lines of fortifications in the occupied territories. In some areas, six or seven defensive lines had been built. Every location was mined. Barbed wire, fortifications, advantageous positions, hills, and mountains – all these created immense challenges for us. The Armenian side was convinced that Azerbaijan would not be able to liberate its lands by military means or that no one would allow us to do so. They were mistaken, and the Azerbaijani people once again showed the whole world what a great nation they are,” the head of state emphasized.