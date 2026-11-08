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President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Gratitude To Pakistani PM


Date: 2026-11-08 05:10:03

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed his gratitude to Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

This was stated in a post published on the head of state's official X account.

"Thank you, my dear brother Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, for your warm congratulations to me and the people of Azerbaijan on Victory Day.

November 8 is a momentous day for our nation, marking the liberation of our lands and the end of nearly three decades of occupation.

We deeply value Pakistan's unwavering solidarity. Your presence at last year's Victory Parade in Baku was yet another testament to our enduring friendship and brotherhood."

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AzerNews

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