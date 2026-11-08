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State And Government Officials Visit Victory Park In Baku


Date: 2026-11-08 05:10:01

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 8, Victory Day, Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and other senior state and government officials visited Victory Park in Baku.

The officials laid wreaths and bouquets of flowers at the Victory Monument.

November 8 is celebrated annually as Victory Day in Azerbaijan in accordance with a decree signed by President and Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev on December 3, 2020, marking the day Shusha was liberated from occupation.

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AzerNews

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