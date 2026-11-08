Lecturer, Department of Allied and Public Health, School of Health, Sport and Bioscience, University of East London

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David Olawade is a public health researcher, academic and lecturer affiliated with the University of East London (UEL), within the School of Health, Sport and Bioscience. His research is interdisciplinary, spanning public health, epidemiology, digital health, artificial intelligence, environmental health and healthcare innovation.

His research interests centre on addressing contemporary public health challenges through evidence-based research, technological innovation and sustainable healthcare practices. He has contributed to research examining infectious disease surveillance and prevention, environmental exposure, water and sanitation, healthcare systems, and the application of artificial intelligence and machine learning to public health and clinical practice.

A significant aspect of his research explores the transformative potential of emerging technologies in healthcare. His work examines applications of artificial intelligence in disease prediction, healthcare delivery, environmental monitoring, medical diagnostics and personalised medicine. He is also interested in how digital technologies can improve healthcare accessibility, strengthen health systems and support more effective public health interventions, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

–present Lecturer, Department of Allied and Public Health, School of Health, Sport and Bioscience, University of East London

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