Principal Medical Scientist and Head of Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases

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Jaishree Raman currently heads the Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research (ARMMOR) at the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases. The laboratory focusing on ensuring effective diagnostics and treatment are in place thereby helping South Africa accelerate towards malaria elimination. The lab played a pivotal role is assessing the safety of single low dose primaquine in a South African setting. Their most recent publication is 'Absence of kelch13 artemisinin resistance markers but strong selection for lumefantrine-tolerance molecular markers following 18 years of artemisinin-based combination therapy use in Mpumalanga Province, South Africa (2001–2018)' highlights the need for regular drug efficacy monitoring.

–present Laboratory for Antimalarial Resistance Monitoring and Malaria Operational Research, National Institute for Communicable Diseases

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