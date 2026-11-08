New COVID-19 Strain Pj.2.1 May Mimic Cold Or Flu Symptoms WHO

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Nov 8 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- Symptoms of the new COVID-19 strain PJ.2.1 may be similar to those of a cold or flu, and testing is necessary, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Symptoms of COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory infections can overlap. Therefore, based on symptoms alone, it is impossible to determine with certainty which respiratory virus caused the infection,” the WHO said.

Testing may be required in cases where establishing the cause of the illness could affect treatment decisions or public health decision-making, the organisation noted.

The WHO's Russian office earlier said that the risk of the new coronavirus strain PJ.2.1 spreading globally was increasing.

The WHO also noted that it was closely monitoring the spread of the new strain.

On Saturday, Doctor of Medical Sciences, infectious disease specialist and virologist Elena Malinnikova said that a severe sore throat and a longer period of fatigue following illness could distinguish the new coronavirus strain PJ.2.1 from other variants.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI