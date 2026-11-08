Saudi Aramco Building In Riyadh Damaged In Attempted Attack, Houthi Drone Intercepted

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

RIYADH, Nov 8 (NNN-SPA) -- An administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was subjected to an attempted attack on Sunday, resulting in minor damage but no casualties, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

An official source at the Ministry of Energy said falling shrapnel caused minor damage to the building, with no injuries or fatalities reported.

The source added that the relevant authorities promptly responded to the incident and took the necessary measures.

Meanwhile, the official spokesperson for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said a UAV launched by the Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia's southern region had been intercepted and destroyed.

--NNN-SPA