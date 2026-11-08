Police Team Attacked During Raid In Bihar's Lakhisarai, Four Personnel Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 8 (IANS) A police team came under attack while conducting raids in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Sunday, leaving some of the personnel injured and police vehicles damaged.

The injured constables were rushed to hospital while several miscreants were taken into custody.

The incident took place in Sahni Tola area of ​​Balgudar village on Sunday morning, when the police team went to inspect the location after receiving complaints of disturbance, allegedly by drunk men. The police faced stone-pelting from the mob, resulting in injuries to police personnel, including a sub-inspector (SI).

The injured personnel were given first aid at the hospital, while several hoodlums and thugs were apprehended over the grave offence of attacking policemen on duty.

According to the police, the Town Police Station team received information that some individuals were creating a disturbance near the village's 'Kali Sthan' (Kali temple), while under the influence of intoxicants.

There were also reports of illegal liquor storage and gambling at the location. Following this, the police reached the village to conduct a raid.

The police team left their vehicles a short distance from the Kali temple and proceeded on foot.

Upon spotting the policemen, the individuals began shouting and causing commotion. A couple of them shouted, "Beat them, beat them” even as policemen apprehended two individuals.

The miscreants overpowered the police and set them free. Subsequently, a mob of approximately 200 people gathered and began pelting the police team with stones.

Sub-Inspector Tribhuvan Thakur sustained a head injury in the attack, while a female constable and two other police personnel were also injured. Two police vehicles were damaged in the stone-pelting.

According to a police official, at least 12 people have been arrested following the incident. The police are also identifying those involved in the attack by examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

The police told newsmen that those found guilty of violence will not be spared and those evading suspects will soon be arrested.