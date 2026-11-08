Bengaluru Hebbal Flyover, Ballari Road Won't Be Fully Closed For 18 Months: BDA Clarifies Traffic Restrictions

Bengaluru commuters worried about an extended road closure near Hebbal can breathe a sigh of relief. The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has clarified that the Hebbal Flyover and Ballari Road corridor will not be completely closed for the 18-month construction period of the elevated corridor near Mehkri Circle. Instead, traffic will continue with regulated lane restrictions and phased diversions depending on the progress of construction.

The clarification comes amid concerns over the traffic disruption expected on one of Bengaluru's important road networks connecting the city with Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). The elevated corridor project is expected to take approximately 18 months to complete.

Only One Lane To Be Affected By Construction

BDA Chairman N A Haris and Commissioner Major P Manivannan recently inspected the project corridor along with consultants, engineers and Bengaluru traffic police officials. The team reviewed the proposed traffic arrangements and discussed ways to minimise inconvenience to motorists.

According to the BDA, the existing road has three lanes in each direction. Construction barricading will occupy approximately 4.5 metres, affecting one lane. The remaining two lanes and the service road will continue to remain open for traffic.

Cars, two-wheelers, school buses, BMTC and KSRTC buses will be permitted to use the stretch, while goods vehicles will face restrictions as specified in the traffic police advisory.

New BEL Road, RT Nagar Station Road Among Alternative Routes

The BDA is considering alternative routes through New BEL Road and RT Nagar Station Road to manage traffic during construction. Officials have also been asked to identify bottlenecks, improve road conditions and install appropriate signage and road markings.

The authority plans to coordinate with the Greater Bengaluru Authority and Bengaluru Traffic Police to improve alternative roads before introducing diversions in phases.

Elevated Corridor Project To Take 18 Months

The proposed elevated corridor will stretch approximately 1.74 km, connecting the University of Agricultural Sciences Staff Quarters area towards Mehkri Circle. The Rs 445.7-crore project is expected to feature around 49 pillars, an elevated rotary junction and two down-ramps towards Yeshwanthpur through CV Raman Road and Jayamahal Road.

Meanwhile, the project has also attracted concerns over its impact on traffic and the environment. Prof Ashish Verma of IISc's Sustainable Transportation Lab said the institute had submitted a proposal for a scientific and simulation-based study covering the related projects. The BDA had not yet responded to the proposal, he said.

The BDA's clarification means commuters will not face a complete 18-month shutdown of the Hebbal Flyover and Ballari Road. However, motorists should expect traffic restrictions and phased diversions as construction progresses.