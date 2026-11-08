Binance Finance Chief Kaiser Ng To Depart, Report Says

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Binance 's chief financial officer, Kaiser Ng, is reportedly leaving the exchange to pursue a new venture, marking a leadership transition at one of the industry's most closely watched firms. According to a statement provided to Reuters by Binance co-CEO Yi He, Ng's departure follows“more than five years” at the company and was prepared through a transition plan put in place over the previous half year.

The change comes at a sensitive time for Binance. The news arrives a little more than a week after the exchange disclosed a major breach in which hackers reportedly stole a record $6.3 billion. The way Binance structures both its internal leadership continuity and its operational response to such events is likely to remain a key focus for market participants.

Binance CFO Kaiser Ng is leaving after more than five years at the company, with a transition plan reportedly implemented over the last six months. Reuters reports that Justin Yek will replace Ng; Yek previously served as vice-president of finance at Airwallex. Ng has been CFO since January 2022 and previously held a similar finance role at crypto exchange Kraken. The announcement follows shortly after Binance disclosed a hack tied to losses of about $6.3 billion, with Binance stating it would absorb the impact rather than charge customers.

Key takeawaysBinance confirms CFO transition

Binance co-CEO Yi He told Reuters that Kaiser Ng has“decided to pursue a new venture” after more than five years at the exchange. He also said the leadership shift was not abrupt, pointing to a transition plan implemented during the past half year-suggesting the firm aimed to reduce disruption in core finance operations.

Ng's career history, as reflected on his LinkedIn profile, places his Binance CFO tenure as beginning in January 2022. Before joining Binance, he served as CFO at Kraken for about five years, meaning the company is bringing an executive into the role who already has a track record in exchange finance rather than a purely external pivot.

Who is taking over: Justin Yek

Reuters reports that Ng's successor will be Justin Yek. The report says Yek previously worked as vice-president of finance at Airwallex, a company in the payments sector. While the specific details of Yek's mandate at Binance were not outlined in the available reporting, the appointment itself signals continuity in appointing senior finance leadership with experience managing high-throughput financial platforms.

For investors and counterparties, CFO continuity matters because it affects budgeting discipline, risk oversight, and how firms handle large operational shocks. Although finance functions do not control security systems directly, they often shape how losses are booked, how reserves are evaluated, and how public messaging is coordinated after major events.

After the $6.3 billion hack, focus shifts to resilience

The timing of Ng's departure is noteworthy. Earlier coverage cited by Cointelegraph said Binance-linked wallet activity was tied to a theft of approximately $6.3 billion on Oct. 29, described as the largest cryptocurrency theft on record. Binance indicated it would absorb the losses rather than pass them on to customers, a position that can have major implications for financial reporting and balance-sheet planning.

At the same time, attribution around the attack has been contested. Reporting referenced in the coverage attributed responsibility to North Korean hackers, citing the FBI and multiple researchers. That assessment has been denied by North Korea, according to earlier Cointelegraph reporting.

In this environment, leadership transitions can influence how quickly a company reassures markets, regulators, and customers that governance systems remain stable. Even if a transition was planned in advance-as Binance's co-CEO statement suggests-ongoing scrutiny after a major breach raises the importance of clear operational continuity.

What to watch next

Binance's next steps-how it continues to document remediation after the reported hack, and how its new finance leadership approaches the company's risk and reporting framework-will be key signals for stakeholders. For traders and builders, the immediate question is less about who holds the CFO title and more about whether Binance's internal controls and financial resilience remain consistent as the company navigates the aftermath of a high-profile security incident.

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