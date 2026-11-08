Manisankar Murasingh To Lead Tripura In First Four Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Matches

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Nov 8 (IANS) Seam-bowling all-rounder Manisankar Murasingh will captain Tripura in the opening four matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026/27, with pacer Abhijit Sarkar named as the vice-captain in a jumbo 21-member squad.

The Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) announced the team in a press release signed by its honorary secretary Subrata Dey and posted on their website on Sunday. Placed in Elite Group C, Tripura will play all seven of their league fixtures between New Chandigarh and Mohali.

They will open their campaign against Andhra in New Chandigarh on November 14 before facing Puducherry in Mohali two days later. The side will return to New Chandigarh for a day-night clash against Madhya Pradesh on November 18, and wrap up the first leg of the group stage against Kerala in Mohali on November 20.

The selectors have picked senior India batter Mandeep Singh, who is back with the team as the guest player this season. In the batters group, where nine members are present, Lakshay Thareja, who previously played for Delhi in domestic cricket, has been included.

Apart from Murasingh, Bikram Debnath and Saurabh Das are the other all-rounders. The pace bowling attack will be spearheaded by vice-captain Sarkar, with Saruk Hossain and Danveer Singh providing support, while Viki Saha, Sandip Sarkar, Parvez Sultan and Chiranjit Paul form the spin bowling department.

Sentu Sarkar and Arka Prabha Sinha are the two wicketkeepers in the squad, while the TCA has also named eight stand-by players. After the first four games, Tripura are scheduled to take on Himachal Pradesh in Mohali on November 22, Maharashtra at New Chandigarh on November 24, and Assam in a day-night fixture at the same venue on November 26.

Tripura arrive after pulling off a stunning 133-run victory over former Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra in their final game of the first phase of the competition, with Sandip and Abhijit taking seven wickets between themselves.

Tripura squad: Bikram Kumar Das, Sridam Paul, Subham Sutradhar, Arindam Barman, Mandeep Singh, Anandh Bhowmik, Tanmoy Das, Saptajit Das, Lakshay Thareja, Manisankar Murasingh (captain), Bikram Debnath, Saurabh Das, Abhijit Sarkar (vice-captain), Saruk Hossain, Danveer Singh, Sentu Sarkar (wk), Arka Prabha Sinha (wk), Viki Saha, Sandip Sarkar, Parvez Sultan and Chiranjit Paul.

Stand-by players: Md. Al-Bahaar, Samrat Sutradhar, Hrituraj Ghosh Roy, Tanmoy Ghosh, Ajay Sarkar, Indrajit Debnath, Durlab Roy and Amaresh Das.