Iran’s Araghchi Calls 12 Foreign Ministers Amid US Tensions
(MENAFN) Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, said Saturday that he had spoken by phone with 12 foreign ministers over the previous 48 hours to address developments across the region.
Writing on US social media platform Instagram, Araghchi said he laid out Tehran’s “fundamental positions” and stressed the need to “respect national sovereignty, end aggression and threats, avoid harmful foreign interference” and to prevent “the spread of insecurity.”
He also pushed for “regional security arrangements without the involvement of powers from outside the region.”
The calls were held separately with his counterparts from Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Tunisia and Iraq, Araghchi said.
The outreach comes as regional players continue diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran and head off a fresh military confrontation.
Washington has made Iranian concessions on its nuclear program a precondition for restarting negotiations. Tehran is demanding the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and permission to export oil.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, and a ceasefire followed in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July after diplomatic efforts toward a broader settlement stalled.
Writing on US social media platform Instagram, Araghchi said he laid out Tehran’s “fundamental positions” and stressed the need to “respect national sovereignty, end aggression and threats, avoid harmful foreign interference” and to prevent “the spread of insecurity.”
He also pushed for “regional security arrangements without the involvement of powers from outside the region.”
The calls were held separately with his counterparts from Türkiye, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, the Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Tunisia and Iraq, Araghchi said.
The outreach comes as regional players continue diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran and head off a fresh military confrontation.
Washington has made Iranian concessions on its nuclear program a precondition for restarting negotiations. Tehran is demanding the lifting of US sanctions, the release of frozen Iranian funds and permission to export oil.
The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, and a ceasefire followed in April. Fighting between Washington and Tehran resumed in July after diplomatic efforts toward a broader settlement stalled.
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