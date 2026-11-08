Israel Presses Lebanon Strikes as 4,390 Dead Since March
(MENAFN) The Israeli army kept up military operations across southern Lebanon on Saturday, defying a US-brokered framework agreement that Lebanon and Israel struck in June.
Troops “carried out a demolition operation in Bani Hayyan,” a Lebanese state-run news agency reported, offering no further details.
According to the same report, soldiers conducted search operations in Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, while artillery pounded the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair in the Jabal Amel region.
Overnight, intermittent Israeli shelling hit the outskirts of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district and Wadi Zibqin. On Friday evening, Israeli artillery also struck the al-Arayesh area, which lies between the towns of Haris and Hadatha in Bint Jbeil.
The report added that Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns toward the outskirts of Mansouri and Bayut al-Sayyad, south of Tyre, while shelling the surrounding area.
Under the June deal, Israel would withdraw gradually from occupied Lebanese territory, and the Lebanese army would deploy there and take over security responsibilities.
Mounting toll
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2 had killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 others, as of Nov. 5.
Israel still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, including positions it has held for decades and territory seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces pushed roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
Troops “carried out a demolition operation in Bani Hayyan,” a Lebanese state-run news agency reported, offering no further details.
According to the same report, soldiers conducted search operations in Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, while artillery pounded the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair in the Jabal Amel region.
Overnight, intermittent Israeli shelling hit the outskirts of Baraachit in the Bint Jbeil district and Wadi Zibqin. On Friday evening, Israeli artillery also struck the al-Arayesh area, which lies between the towns of Haris and Hadatha in Bint Jbeil.
The report added that Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns toward the outskirts of Mansouri and Bayut al-Sayyad, south of Tyre, while shelling the surrounding area.
Under the June deal, Israel would withdraw gradually from occupied Lebanese territory, and the Lebanese army would deploy there and take over security responsibilities.
Mounting toll
Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2 had killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 others, as of Nov. 5.
Israel still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, including positions it has held for decades and territory seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces pushed roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
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