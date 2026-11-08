Saudi Alerts Jolt Jizan, Najran as Houthis Claim 6 Strikes
(MENAFN) Authorities in Saudi Arabia sounded short-lived emergency alerts in the southwestern cities of Jizan and Najran on Saturday, warning residents of a “potential danger,” the Saudi Civil Defense said.
Within minutes of the Najran alert, the agency posted on US social media platform X: “The danger has passed in Najran City,” It urged the public to follow official instructions and to “avoid gathering and filming.”
Earlier in the day, the Saudi Civil Defense had issued a comparable warning for Jizan, then declared the threat over.
Afterward, the Houthi group said it had launched six operations with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against targets inside Saudi Arabia and against forces in Yemen.
According to the group, four of the operations hit King Khalid International Airport and Aramco facilities in Riyadh, further Aramco installations in Khurais, a pumping station in Al-Dawadmi, and a Saudi National Guard camp in Najran. The remaining two, it said, struck Saudi-aligned forces in Yemen’s Al-Jawf and Marib provinces.
The Houthis framed the attacks as payback for “Saudi aggression,” pointing to two strikes in Yemen’s Taiz and Sanaa provinces that they said killed or wounded dozens of civilians.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015 in its war against the Houthis, who have held Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014.
The latest flare-up began in July, ending a stretch of relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce launched in April 2022.
Within minutes of the Najran alert, the agency posted on US social media platform X: “The danger has passed in Najran City,” It urged the public to follow official instructions and to “avoid gathering and filming.”
Earlier in the day, the Saudi Civil Defense had issued a comparable warning for Jizan, then declared the threat over.
Afterward, the Houthi group said it had launched six operations with ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against targets inside Saudi Arabia and against forces in Yemen.
According to the group, four of the operations hit King Khalid International Airport and Aramco facilities in Riyadh, further Aramco installations in Khurais, a pumping station in Al-Dawadmi, and a Saudi National Guard camp in Najran. The remaining two, it said, struck Saudi-aligned forces in Yemen’s Al-Jawf and Marib provinces.
The Houthis framed the attacks as payback for “Saudi aggression,” pointing to two strikes in Yemen’s Taiz and Sanaa provinces that they said killed or wounded dozens of civilians.
Saudi Arabia has headed a military coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government since 2015 in its war against the Houthis, who have held Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014.
The latest flare-up began in July, ending a stretch of relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce launched in April 2022.
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