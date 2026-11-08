Important Water Well And Septic System Information

Recent widespread flooding may have affected private wells and septic systems throughout La Plata County, even when there are no visible signs of damage. La Plata County Public Health encourages residents whose private wells may have been affected by flooding to use bottled water or another safe water source until their well water has been confirmed safe.

Floodwater can introduce bacteria and other contaminants into private wells. Water may look, smell, and taste normal even when it is unsafe to drink. Boiling water can kill bacteria, but it does not remove all potential contaminants.

Bottled Water Available

Bottled water is available to flood-affected residents at the La Plata County Fairgrounds. Pickup is self-service, with directions provided on-site. Residents may pick up two cases of water per day.

When to Use Bottled Water

Residents should use bottled water or another safe water source if:

Floodwater reached their well or there is standing water around it. The well cap or casing appears damaged. The water looks cloudy, discolored, or contains sediment. The water has an unusual smell or taste. Water pressure has changed unexpectedly.

Even if your water looks, smells, and tastes normal, it may not be safe to drink following flooding. If your well may have been affected, continue using bottled water until the water has been confirmed safe.

Use bottled water or another safe water source for:

Drinking and cooking Brushing teeth Preparing baby formula Washing dishes Washing fruits and vegetables Providing drinking water for pets

Before Using Your Well Again

If your well or well pump was flooded, do not turn on the pump. Flooding can damage electrical equipment and create a risk of electric shock.

Have the well, wiring, and pump checked by a qualified electrician, well contractor, or pump contractor before using the system.

Flooded Septic Systems

If your septic system is flooded or underwater, avoid using it or adding additional wastewater until floodwaters have receded and the system can function safely. Using a flooded septic system can cause further damage and contribute to contamination of nearby water sources.

Well Water Testing

Wait until floodwaters have receded and it is safe to access your well before beginning the disinfection and testing process.

La Plata County Public Health has ordered supplies to test private well water for bacteria and nitrates following the flooding. These supplies have not yet arrived. The department will provide additional information, including instructions for disinfection and testing, when supplies are available.

Continue using bottled water or another safe water source until your well water has been confirmed safe.

Residents who receive their water from a public water utility should contact their utility directly with questions about their drinking water.

For questions about private wells or septic systems affected by flooding visit La Plata County Public Health

For the latest flood recovery information, visit .

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Important Water Well and Septic System Information News Provided By La Plata County Government - Colorado November 08, 2026, 09:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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