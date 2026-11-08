Eliminating Naxalism Not The End, India Still Has A Long Way To Go: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Jagdalpur/Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Nov 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the elimination of Naxalism (Maoism) is not the final destination and that the country still has a long journey ahead.

Interacting with security forces personnel in Bastar, on the occasion of Diwali, he emphasised that recent victories must serve as a foundation for greater national ambitions.

"Today's achievements inspire us, but this is not the end of the journey -- I repeat, this is not the end," PM Modi said.

He described the successes against Naxalism and poverty as a launchpad for a new ascent-one that would help realise the dreams generations of Indians have cherished for centuries.

These, he said, are the dreams of the freedom fighters who made countless sacrifices for independence, the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives for Mother India at the borders, and the brave personnel who gave their lives in the fight against Naxalism and terrorism.

The Prime Minister recalled the spirit with which security personnel live every day: "May your glory remain eternal, O Mother; whether we remain for a few days or not, may your glory endure forever."

He said the time has now come for this sentiment to transform into a renewed sense of conviction.

"Now is the time to live for the nation-to elevate it to new heights," he added.

PM Modi expressed full confidence in the country's ability to fulfil every resolve it undertakes. He cited past commitments that were successfully delivered: the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir, the construction of toilets in every household, and the expansion of the vaccination drive.

"Therefore, today, as we speak of eradicating poverty, building a drug-free India, creating a Viksit Bharat and fostering an Atmanirbhar Bharat-rest assured, the nation will achieve these goals as well," he said.

The Prime Minister affirmed his faith in the security forces, the youth of the nation and all fellow citizens. He said the sacrifices and hard work of the personnel would form the solid foundation for the magnificent edifice of a developed India. With this conviction, PM Modi once again extended his heartfelt Diwali greetings to the forces.