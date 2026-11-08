Indian Cricket Stars Extend Warm Diwali Greetings To Fans On Social Media

Indian Cricketers Share Diwali Wishes

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer and pace bowler Arshdeep Singh extended Diwali greetings to fans on social media on Sunday, wishing them happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the festival of lights.

Messages from Pant and Iyer

Taking to X, Rishabh Pant shared a video message extending his festive wishes and hoped that everyone would have a wonderful year ahead. "Wishing you a very happy Diwali. Hope you have a great year and enjoy the festival with loved ones and family," Pant wrote.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer also extended his greetings by sharing a picture of himself dressed in traditional attire on social media. "Wishing everyone a cracker of a Diwali," he said.

Iyer is currently part of India's ODI squad touring New Zealand. He has scored 15 and 30 in the first two innings as India lead the series 2-0. Earlier, during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, Iyer scored 126 runs across five innings at a strike rate of over 151, including a half-century, as India secured a 3-2 series victory.

Arshdeep Singh's Festive Celebration

Meanwhile, India's leading T20I wicket-taker Arshdeep Singh also joined the celebrations, sharing a picture with his girlfriend, actor-model Samreen Kaur, on Instagram. "A very happy Diwali to you all, from us," posted Arshdeep on X.

Arshdeep began the ongoing five-match ODI series with an impressive four-wicket haul before returning figures of 0/16 in seven overs in the second ODI. In the preceding five-match T20I series, the left-arm pacer claimed six wickets at an average of 31.50, with best figures of 2/33. During the series, he also became the first Indian pacer to reach the milestone of 150 wickets in T20I cricket.

The festive messages from the Indian cricket stars added to the Diwali celebrations, with players reaching out to their fans and well-wishers through social media on the occasion. The Diwali celebrations began with Dhanteras on November 6, followed by Choti Diwali on November 7. The main festival of Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on November 8, followed by Govardhan Puja on November 10 and Bhai Dooj on November 11. (ANI)

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