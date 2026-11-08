President Of Kazakhstan Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev On Victory Day

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

The text of the letter was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

"Dear Ilham Heydar oglu,

Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Victory Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

This landmark date occupies a special place in the history of Azerbaijani statehood, embodying the strength of national unity and the unwavering determination of the Azerbaijani people to protect their national interests.

Under your authoritative leadership, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, strengthened its sovereignty, and laid a solid foundation for the country's sustainable future development, based on the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and the norms of international law.

Azerbaijan's consistent policy aimed at strengthening long-term peace and stability in the South Caucasus enjoys the support of the international community. Advancing the peace agenda serves the interests of all countries in the region and opens up new prospects for their economic development.

I note with satisfaction the high level of the strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, which continues to be strengthened through new joint projects. I am confident that the ties of friendship and mutual respect between our peoples will continue to grow stronger, remaining a reliable foundation for multifaceted cooperation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

Dear Ilham Heydar oglu, I wish you robust health, inexhaustible energy, prosperity, and further success in your high-level state activities for the well-being of the brotherly people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.