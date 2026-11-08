Daler Mehndi Row: Music Legend Says Brother Mika Singh Stood Up For Him, Emerged As Force To Reckon With

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Punjabi music legend Daler Mehndi has expressed his gratitude to his brother Mika Singh, his family, and his admirers for extending their support to him after he was criticised on stage by the Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal.

On Sunday, the singer took to his Instagram, and shared a long note in which he appreciated the support extended to him by his family and people from different walks of life.

He wrote,“Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones This Diwali, I especially want to take a moment to thank each and every one of you. Over the years, I have received so much love through my music and on every stage I have stood. But what I have experienced recently has touched me in a way that is difficult to put into words. The way you stood by me, the way you spoke for me, the faith you showed in me and the love you gave me... I don't think I can ever fully express what it has meant to me. I have read your messages, heard your words and felt your prayers. And through it all, I have felt deeply humbled and grateful. My family has been my greatest strength through this time”.

He further mentioned that his brother, Mika stood up for him when it was much needed, and emerged as a force to reckon with.

He shared,“My brother Mika stood up for me like a force to reckon with. My wife Taran, with her courage and unwavering belief, Gurdeep with his quiet poise and resilience, and my girls Rabab, Ajit and Prabhjot, with their unconditional love. Each of them has been there for me in their own way, and I know how fortunate I am to have them by my side. 2 To the entire music and entertainment industry, to everyone who reached out from every corner of India, to my fans and to the entire nation thank you for this Saropao of love, faith and respect. I receive it with a bowed head and a heart full of gratitude”.

“Through all of this, you have reminded me of IK ONKAR in its truest spirit-that we are all one, bound by love and respect. I have always believed that family is not only the people we are born into, but also the people who stand beside us when we need them most. Today, I understand that feeling more deeply than ever. People often speak about an artist's journey and the impact they have made when they are no longer there to hear it. I feel fortunate that I have been able to witness this love in my lifetime. To see it, to feel it and, most importantly, to be able to say thank you to the people who have given me so much. I may not have responded to every message or every word, but please know that I saw them, I felt them, and I will never forget the kindness you have shown me. This Diwali, the diyas will shine in every home, but the light that your love has ignited in my heart is the most special to me”, he added.

The music legend was criticised on stage by Subodh Uniyal for allegedly performing while being intoxicated.