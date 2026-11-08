'Nation First' Is Advani Ji's Guiding Principle': Nitin Nabin Hails BJP Veteran's Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 8 (IANS) BJP President Nitin Nabin on Sunday praised veteran party leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani for his lifelong commitment to the nation, ideological conviction, and contribution to building the party, saying his journey continues to inspire generations of party workers.

Addressing an event organised to mark Advani's birthday at BJP's headquarters here, Nabin extended greetings on behalf of the entire BJP family as the veteran leader entered his 100th year on November 8.

Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were also present at the event along with other senior party leaders.

"As he is entering the 100th year of his life, I extend heartfelt wishes to him on behalf of the entire BJP family on his birthday," Nabin said.

The BJP President acknowledged that he had not had the opportunity to work directly with Advani but said the accounts of those who had worked alongside him, as well as his contributions to public life, offered valuable lessons for the younger generation.

"I did not get the opportunity to work with him, but the way I have heard about him and seen the people who worked with him, his commitment and dedication are evident in everything he did. He has passed on many lessons to generations. His life is motivational and inspiring for all of us," he said.

Highlighting Advani's political values, Nabin said the BJP was carrying forward the country's dignity, heritage and cultural traditions. He stressed that today's generation could learn from Advani's emphasis on political propriety, sensitivity and integrity.

He also described Advani as a leader who combined simplicity and humility with the ability to take firm decisions when required, adding that his political journey reflected a balance between organisational discipline and sensitivity.

Recalling Advani's experience of Partition, Nabin said the veteran leader had overcome the hardships of displacement and dedicated his life to strengthening the nation.

"He came out of the pain of Partition and moved forward with determination, placing the nation's progress above everything else. He gave prominence to the principle of 'Nation First', which continues to inspire us even today," he said.

Nabin also recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Advani in building the BJP, particularly during its early years when the party had only two parliamentary seats.

"When people believed that the BJP had no political future, Atal Ji and Advani Ji remained determined to take the party forward, even with just two seats. Their commitment and vision helped expand the BJP to its present strength," he said.

He noted that although the two leaders had different personalities, they worked together with a shared purpose. Nabin said party workers from different backgrounds could learn from their example of unity under the guiding principle of 'Nation First'.

Recalling the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Nabin referred to the famous slogan,“Hum Mandir Wahi Banayenge” (We will build the temple at that very place), and highlighted Advani's historic Rath Yatra, which was stopped in Bihar's Samastipur.

He also referred to the contribution of kar sevaks and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the long journey towards the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"Those who speak about democracy must remember that Advani Ji played a significant role in strengthening it when it was under threat. During the Emergency, he provided leadership and stood firmly for democratic values. The way he raised his voice for the nation remains an example for everyone. Even as Leader of the Opposition, he maintained that whenever it came to the national interest, the entire Opposition stood with the government. Today's leaders must learn from him that when it comes to the nation, everyone must stand united," he said.

“I am happy that many of Advani Ji's dreams and resolutions are being realised today through the efforts of the BJP,” he said.

"BJP is working to take forward the country's dignity and heritage. Today's generation must learn from Advani Ji about political propriety, sensitivity and integrity. His life teaches us that the nation must always come first," he said.

Nabin wished Advani good health and a long life and assured him that the party would continue to carry forward the ideals and vision that he had inspired.

"I assure you that the BJP, which you inspired to grow and reach every household, will continue to take forward your resolutions and strengthen the foundations of national interest. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will also work towards realising the dream of a Viksit Bharat, guided by the resolve of 'Nation First'," he said.