Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf Calls For Judicial Independence, End To Political Victimisation

MENAFN - IANS) Islamabad, Nov 8 (IANS) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan has demanded judicial independence, rule of law, and an end to what he termed political victimisation, local media reported on Sunday.

Addressing reporters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Buner on Saturday, Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI has always advocated for an independent judiciary and the supremacy of the constitution. He emphasised that no society could achieve development and stability without justice.

He said that PTI believed in addressing political differences through talks and in a democratic manner. He stated that PTI has called for talks despite the theft of its electoral mandate and the denial of its seats, the Dawn reported.

Gohar Ali Khan said that PTI's foremost demand is that party founder Imran Khan be allowed to meet his family and personal physicians. He said that courts' orders issued in favour of Imran Khan were not being implemented and mentioned that the Supreme Court's August 18 decision has still not been implemented.

He expressed concern over the alleged illegal detention of political leaders and described political apartheid as harmful to democracy. He alleged that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and the Assembly Speaker have been kept in unlawful detention, Dawn reported.

On Thursday, the PTI's core committee voiced fresh concerns over the health of its founder and the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan while urging the country's Chief Justice to ensure implementation of court orders about his treatment.

The PTI core committee held a meeting after reports claimed that Imran Khan's blood pressure had reached 192. In a statement issued following the meeting, the committee voiced "grave concern" over Imran Khan's health, citing the alleged lack of medical facilities and not allowing him to meet his family and personal doctors, Dawn reported.

In a statement, the PTI core committee said: "The core committee unanimously resolved that protecting Imran Khan's health and life is an urgent humanitarian issue, and that any negligence, delay or irresponsibility in this regard is unacceptable. His health should be treated as a serious humanitarian and medical emergency rather than merely a political or legal dispute."

It urged the government to allow Imran Khan to meet his personal physicians, make arrangements for necessary medical evaluation and conduct diagnostic tests of Imran Khan without delay and shift him to Shifa International Hospital for carrying out his medical examination.

Imran Khan has remained in prison since August 2023 after convictions that PTI has termed politically motivated. Since his ouster from office in 2022 through a no-confidence vote, Imran Khan has faced several cases, including allegations involving state gifts and an unlawful marriage case. Imran Khan's health has deteriorated during his prison sentence, drawing criticism from PTI members.