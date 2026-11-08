Priyanka Chopra's Diwali Celebration In LA With Nick Jonas And Malti Wins Hearts! PHOTOS INSIDE

Priyanka Chopra brought a touch of Indian festive cheer to Los Angeles as she celebrated Diwali with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie. The actress gave fans a glimpse into their celebrations by sharing a collection of family photographs on social media. The pictures offered a peek into their time together, with the family embracing traditional Indian fashion for the occasion. Priyanka also sent her followers festive greetings, wishing everyone a very happy Diwali. Her post soon attracted attention, with fans enjoying the heartwarming family moments.

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Priyanka, Nick And Malti Embrace Traditional Festive Looks

For the celebrations, Priyanka chose a striking burgundy outfit featuring intricate gold embroidery and detailed embellishments. She accessorised her look with traditional jewellery, including golden earrings, bangles and a maang tikka. A neatly styled bun adorned with white flowers completed her festive appearance. Nick complemented her look in an embroidered cream-coloured kurta set, while Malti looked charming in a white lehenga. The family's coordinated ethnic outfits added to the festive feel of the photographs, making the occasion a special family affair.

Priyanka Continues To Keep Indian Traditions Alive Abroad

Although based in the United States, Priyanka has often spoken about the importance of staying connected to her Indian heritage. She has regularly shared glimpses of how festivals are celebrated at home with Nick and Malti. From observing Karwa Chauth to marking Dussehra with traditional rituals, the actress has made an effort to bring Indian customs into their family life. Her celebrations also give Malti an opportunity to grow up familiar with the traditions and cultural practices associated with her mother's roots. The latest Diwali photographs offered another glimpse into how the family makes room for Indian festivities while living overseas.