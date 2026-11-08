Russia Names Delegation for Abu Dhabi Talks, GRU Chief Included
(MENAFN) Russia on Saturday unveiled the lineup of officials it will send to the next round of US-brokered, three-way talks on ending the war in Ukraine, set to open in Abu Dhabi next week.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed the roster to a Russian news agency, saying the negotiators are the same officials who sat in on a Friday operational meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin with Security Council members.
Per the agency’s report, the team is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, whose appointment as head of Moscow’s delegation was confirmed earlier this week. Joining him are deputy foreign ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, chief of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, and Yury Zhigarlovsky, deputy head of the General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate.
Peskov added that Yury Ushakov, the presidential aide for foreign policy, would be “overseeing the upcoming negotiations.”
The Friday session in Moscow covered the Abu Dhabi talks and measures to ensure and strengthen Russia’s food security. According to a Kremlin statement, Putin used the meeting to thank the UAE’s leadership for backing efforts to reach a settlement in the Russia-Ukraine war and for assisting with humanitarian matters.
The Emirati capital is scheduled to host the latest US-mediated trilateral round starting Tuesday.
Moscow and Kyiv have already held three Washington-mediated rounds this year, on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
On the Ukrainian side, David Arakhamia, parliamentary leader of the ruling Servant of the People faction, told a Ukrainian online newspaper on Friday that Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, will head Kyiv’s negotiating team in Abu Dhabi.
Arakhamia said the delegation will also include himself, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Serhii Kyslytsia, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, and Dmytro Lytvyn, communications adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov disclosed the roster to a Russian news agency, saying the negotiators are the same officials who sat in on a Friday operational meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin with Security Council members.
Per the agency’s report, the team is led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, whose appointment as head of Moscow’s delegation was confirmed earlier this week. Joining him are deputy foreign ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, chief of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU, and Yury Zhigarlovsky, deputy head of the General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate.
Peskov added that Yury Ushakov, the presidential aide for foreign policy, would be “overseeing the upcoming negotiations.”
The Friday session in Moscow covered the Abu Dhabi talks and measures to ensure and strengthen Russia’s food security. According to a Kremlin statement, Putin used the meeting to thank the UAE’s leadership for backing efforts to reach a settlement in the Russia-Ukraine war and for assisting with humanitarian matters.
The Emirati capital is scheduled to host the latest US-mediated trilateral round starting Tuesday.
Moscow and Kyiv have already held three Washington-mediated rounds this year, on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two took place in Abu Dhabi and the third in Geneva.
On the Ukrainian side, David Arakhamia, parliamentary leader of the ruling Servant of the People faction, told a Ukrainian online newspaper on Friday that Rustem Umerov, head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, will head Kyiv’s negotiating team in Abu Dhabi.
Arakhamia said the delegation will also include himself, Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Serhii Kyslytsia, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, and Dmytro Lytvyn, communications adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
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