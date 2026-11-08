Midair Collision Kills 2 Skydivers in Southern California
(MENAFN) Two skydivers died Friday after colliding in midair during their landing approach in California, a major US newspaper reported.
The pair, whose identities have not been released, struck each other at roughly 45 meters (148 feet) above the ground in the Lake Elsinore area, leaving their parachutes tangled, the newspaper said.
Both sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where they died despite medical efforts to save them.
A spokesperson for Skydive Elsinore said the accident took place during a women’s training camp run by the company.
Deirdre Vickers, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident was under investigation.
The pair, whose identities have not been released, struck each other at roughly 45 meters (148 feet) above the ground in the Lake Elsinore area, leaving their parachutes tangled, the newspaper said.
Both sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where they died despite medical efforts to save them.
A spokesperson for Skydive Elsinore said the accident took place during a women’s training camp run by the company.
Deirdre Vickers, a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, said the incident was under investigation.
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