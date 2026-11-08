Brenner Tunnel Firm Hit by Cyberattack; Russian Group Suspected
(MENAFN) The company building the Brenner Base Tunnel, a rail link between Austria and Italy, has been hit by a cyberattack, with a Russian-speaking hacking group suspected, according to local media reports.
BBT SE, the tunnel’s operating company, confirmed the attack to a regional newspaper on Friday.
The report named a Russian-speaking group called Everest as a possible culprit, citing information tying it to an international cyber extortion network. A US cybersecurity firm’s analysis, also cited in the report, found that the group steals sensitive data, threatens to release it and demands payment from its victims.
BBT SE said it acted immediately after detecting the intrusion, isolating the compromised data source and alerting the relevant authorities.
The company declined to say whether it had entered negotiations with the hackers or made any payments, the report said.
On the potential impact for the project, BBT SE said its current assessment showed no operational processes had been affected. It added that work to establish the full details of the attack was continuing.
The identity of those responsible has not been confirmed.
BBT SE, the tunnel’s operating company, confirmed the attack to a regional newspaper on Friday.
The report named a Russian-speaking group called Everest as a possible culprit, citing information tying it to an international cyber extortion network. A US cybersecurity firm’s analysis, also cited in the report, found that the group steals sensitive data, threatens to release it and demands payment from its victims.
BBT SE said it acted immediately after detecting the intrusion, isolating the compromised data source and alerting the relevant authorities.
The company declined to say whether it had entered negotiations with the hackers or made any payments, the report said.
On the potential impact for the project, BBT SE said its current assessment showed no operational processes had been affected. It added that work to establish the full details of the attack was continuing.
The identity of those responsible has not been confirmed.
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