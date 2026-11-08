Gold Rangoli by Damas Takes Centre Stage at City Centre Deira's Diwali Celebrations, Unveiled by Bollywood Star Tamannaah

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 07 November 2026: A striking gold rangoli by Damas was unveiled at City Centre Deira on 6 November, bringing a celebration of traditional Indian artistry and gold craftsmanship to the heart of Dubai's Diwali festivities. Created from 213 pieces weighing a combined 6.5kg of gold, the 2x2-metre installation reimagined one of Diwali's most cherished traditions in gold, and was revealed by Bollywood star Tamannaah.







Inspired by the traditional art of rangoli, a symbol of welcome, prosperity and celebration during Diwali, the installation brings together the cultural significance of the tradition with Damas’ jewellery craftsmanship. The gold rangoli served as the centrepiece of the evening’s celebrations, offering shoppers and families a distinctive visual experience that reflects the importance of gold and tradition during the Festival of Lights.





Necklaces, bangles, earrings and rings took the place of the coloured powders and petals of a traditional rangoli. A team of 10 spent 16 hours setting each piece by hand into the symmetrical patterns and auspicious motifs that welcome light and prosperity during Diwali, using jewellery from some of Damas' most iconic collections, including Rangoli, Legacy and Ananya.

Displayed at City Centre Deira in collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the Golden Rangoli turned a tradition practised in homes into a shared public celebration. It formed part of the Festival of Lights in Dubai, which runs until 12 November with various festive experiences across the city.

Visitors also have until 8 November to spend AED 300 at City Centre Deira and enter the mall’s Shop & Win promotion for a chance to win a brand-new JAECOO 8, making this the last opportunity to take part.

For the full calendar of events, participating destinations and offers, visit or follow on Instagram and TikTok.

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